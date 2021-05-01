Three airport hotel employees test positive for COVID-19 in Taiwan

TAIPEI, April 30 (Xinhua) — Three employees of Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel were confirmed infected with COVID-19 Friday, said the local monitoring agency for the disease.

This came after one of their colleagues tested positive on Thursday.

The three new cases are the latest ones linked to Taiwan-based China Airlines, whose crew members usually quarantine at the hotel after returning to the island.

Previously, 10 cargo pilots at the carrier and five of their family members were diagnosed with the virus.

The source of infections may also be overseas pilots who stayed in the hotel and cannot be solely traced to the pilots of China Airlines, the agency said.

The island also recorded four new imported COVID-19 cases from Kazakhstan, Egypt, the Philippines and India on Friday.

The total number of confirmed cases on the island has risen to 1,128, including 12 deaths, according to the agency. Enditem