Three Amish children orphaned as a baby are found screaming by his mother’s body in Mayfield, Kentucky, tornado 2021 victims.

Three Amish children orphaned as a baby are discovered screaming by his mother’s body in Mayfield, Kentucky, tornado victims 2021.

The tornado that ravaged parts of Kentucky, including their Graves County home, orphaned three Amish children.

With their five children, Jacob and Emma Gingerich lived in a double-wide trailer.

Neighbors told the Washington Post that their trailer “exploded” when the storm hit, sending the family flying.

Emma’s body was discovered only a few feet away from her crying infant son, Ben, who was bruised but still alive.

Ammon, eight years old, and Sarah, three years old, were among the survivors.

Marilyn, seven years old, and Daniel, four years old, were the only surviving children who lost both parents and two siblings.

Over 90 people have died as a result of the tornadoes, which have struck five states.

A 94-year-old veteran died in a nursing home, and another person was reportedly killed in a dollar store in Leachville, though the victim’s identity has not been released.

The death toll in Kentucky is rapidly increasing.

Governor Andy Beshear confirmed 64 deaths during a press conference on Monday morning, but later revised that figure.

74 people have died in the state, with another 105 missing.

According to Beshear, the total death toll in the state could be as high as 80 people.

Oaklynn Koon, a two-month-old girl, died Monday as a result of severe storm injuries.

A three-year-old toddler was also killed when a tornado destroyed his family’s home in Mayfield, Kentucky, which was flattened in large parts.

“It was like a roar,” Wheeler said, “and it shifted the house where we were and almost made us fall into the basement.”

An Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, collapsed, killing six employees.

