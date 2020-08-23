Three and EE Attempt Forensic Tagging of Mast Vandals

The operator of the Three/EE mast building and sharing effort is bringing modern forensic science to the world of telecoms security, by using SmartWater tech to tag those guilty of touching their expensive mobile infrastructure with harmful intent.

It’s not that technologically innovative a system, mind, as all SmartWater really is is a dyed water containing particles that show up under UV light, linking anyone later apprehended with the scene of the alleged crime. A sensor detects movement and hoses someone down with a spray. The police shine a light on them and bingo, case closed. Community service it is for you, laddie. It is that simple and perhaps pushes the definition of the term “smart” a little too far.

The most smart element involved is what the maker of SmartWater describes as a “unique forensic code” within each spray, so perhaps each site has its own special blend of chemicals that can be used to narrow down the hunt. Although making a bad youth’s trainers glow under a UV bulb is evidence exhibit A and ought to be enough in most cases. [ISP Review]