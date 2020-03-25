Three Arrested for 2020 Crime of Stealing Toilet Paper and Hand Sanitiser

Police have arrested three men who are believed to have been operating as extremely on-trend toilet and hand sanitiser burglars, seizing their haul and enjoying massive viral success with the joyous images of liberated bog roll.

A microwave oven is also seen in the back of the van in the Essex Police Operational Support Group’s photos of the crime scene…

Police officers always get a massive sense of satisfaction when we catch burglars… however we never expected to find this stolen loot in the boot.

Stolen items recovered and 3 arrested all within an hour of it being reported #ThatsHowWeRoll pic.twitter.com/zeqY9CNEbN

— Essex OSG (@EssexOSG) March 20, 2020

…but it’s not clear if that was theirs and maybe they were innocently taking it for a drive, or were perhaps on their way home from an Argos. The actual crime being investigated here was a burglary of which the van occupants were suspected; we do not yet have crack police units dedicated to toilet roll crimes. [Essex OSG]