Three arrested over robbery of cash-in-transit employee in Limerick

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested over the robbery of a cash-in-transit employee in Co Limerick earlier this year.

The incident happened in Annacotty on 15 January, when the employee was assaulted at a cash-in-transit van at a retail premises.

A masked man had exited the passenger seat of a car that had pulled up beside the van, and threatened and assaulted the employee before taking a bag he was carrying.

However, no cash was taken during the incident and no serious injuries were reported.

Three men, two in their 40s and one in his 30s, were arrested in relation to the incident today following an operation in Limerick.

They are currently detained at Henry Street and Roxboro Road garda Stations under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.