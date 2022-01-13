THREE asteroids are expected to’skim’ past Earth tomorrow at speeds of up to 9000 miles per hour, according to Nasa.

THREE asteroids are expected to’skim’ past Earth tomorrow at speeds of up to 9000 mph, according to Nasa.

Three asteroids will fly past Earth tomorrow, ahead of an asteroid the size of the Empire State Building passing by next week.

According to Nasa, the trio of objects are traveling at speeds of up to 9000 mph (14,400 kph), though they are expected to pass safely by.

According to data published on the space agency’s near-Earth object (NEO) tracker, the largest of the celestial passers-by, dubbed 2022 AG, is as long as a commercial airliner.

The flyby of that rock is scheduled for January 14 at 6:30 p.m., while two smaller asteroids will pass by a few minutes earlier.

Objects 2022 AA4 and 2022 AF5 will fly by our planet on Friday at 1:48 a.m. and 4:46 p.m., respectively, measuring up to 28 and 16 meters in length.

Thousands of NEOs are being tracked by scientists to see if they’re heading for Earth.

The cautious space organizations consider any fast-moving space object that comes within 4.65 million miles to be “potentially hazardous.”

Earth could face disaster if their trajectories are altered even slightly.

Fortunately, none of the three asteroids that will pass close to Earth on Friday are thought to pose a threat to the planet.

The closest of them will pass Earth at a distance of 867,000 miles, nearly four times the distance between our planet and the Moon.

Astronomers are more concerned about an asteroid bigger than the Empire State Building that will pass by our planet next week.

Asteroid 7482 (1994 PC1) has a diameter of 3,551 feet.

Nasa is keeping a close eye on it as it approaches the planet on January 18.

Although it has been added to NASA’s “Close Approaches” list, it is expected to pass safely by at a distance of more than a million miles.

Nearly 2,000 asteroids, comets, and other objects are currently being tracked by astronomers, with more being discovered every day.

Since the space rock that wiped out the dinosaurs 66 million years ago, Earth hasn’t seen an asteroid of this magnitude.

Smaller objects, however, capable of flattening an entire city, collide with Earth on a regular basis.

On June 30, 1908, a landslide a few hundred meters across ravaged 800 square miles of forest near Tunguska, Siberia.

Fortunately, Nasa does not believe any of the NEOs it monitors are headed for Earth.

However, as the space agency constantly revises the predicted trajectories of objects, this could change in the coming months and years.

“Currently, NASA is unaware of any asteroid or comet on a collision course with Earth, so the…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.