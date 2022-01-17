Three buildings in Massachusetts are destroyed by a massive fire, including an oceanfront motel: photos

In Massachusetts, a massive fire destroys three buildings, including an oceanfront motel: photos

On Monday morning, firefighters battled a massive nine-alarm blaze that destroyed a motel on Central Avenue in Salisbury, Massachusetts, according to authorities.

According to police, a fire near Central Avenue and Northern Boulevard has shut down nearby roads, as well as power and utilities along Central Avenue.

Motorists are asked to stay away from the area, according to authorities.

Route 1A has been closed between Sunset View Lane and Route 1A, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

According to police, Salisbury Emergency Management and the American Red Cross are on the scene to assist anyone who has been displaced by the fire.

At least 20 people were displaced by the fire, according to the Red Cross.

According to NBC10, the fire started shortly before 2 a.m. at Michael’s Oceanfront Motel and quickly spread to two other nearby buildings.

The television station reported that some crews responding to the scene were from New Hampshire.

As firefighters worked to put out the fire Monday morning, high winds were seen whipping it into a raging blaze.