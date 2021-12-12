Three bulldogs were reported stolen in central Pennsylvania, according to police.

Three bulldogs have been reported stolen in central Pennsylvania, according to police.

A burglary resulted in the theft of an adult bulldog and two puppies, according to police.

The three-year-old male bulldog and eight-week-old puppies were taken in a burglary and theft, according to Northern Lancaster Regional Police.

There was no mention of a place, date, or time.

The adult bulldog is worth (dollar)10,000, while each male and female puppy is worth (dollar)3500.

The total loss is estimated at (dollar)17,000, according to police.

Anyone with information about the theft should call Northern Lancaster Regional Police at 717-733-0965 or submit a tip online at nlcrpd.org or Crimewatch.

