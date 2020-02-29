Three cases of coronavirus of unknown origin reported in the US | Telemundo

> This is what you need to know about coronavirus

Health authorities have reported the existence of at least four cases of coronaviruses on the West Coast whose outbreak is unknown. Two have been in California, one in Oregon and one in Washington, as reported on Friday night.

Convinced that the number of cases will grow, but determined to curb epidemics, health officials intensify efforts to identify affected patients, on suspicion that there may be situations of community contagion.

“We need to start drinking additional measures important to at least slow down [al virus]as much as possible, “said Dr. Sara Cody, director of the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health, on Friday.

The last reported case is that of a student from Snohomish County High School. This is a case that was preliminary positive, waiting for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to confirm the test, the result of which was consulted locally.

The young man is in isolation and he is well, according to the authorities, while the campus where he studies will be closed on Monday to apply sanitary measures. At the same time, the authorities reported a second case, that of a woman who recently traveled to South Korea, one of the epicenter countries of coronavirus outbreaks.

Oregon health officials reported that the patient is from washington county. It has no history of trips to places affected by the outbreak. And he hasn’t been in contact with someone who knew he had the disease.

The individual has been isolated and is being treated at the Westside Kaiser Permanente medical center in Hillsboro, authorities said in a statement.

I was employed in a school from Clackamas County and may have exposed the students and teachers there.

The school district plans to close the school so that health officials will investigate, they could even contact the employees and families of the children to inform them about their exposure to the virus and the next steps they should take, authorities said.

Meanwhile, the county of Santa Clara, in California, reported Friday that a 65-year-old resident tested positive for COVID-19, and it is unknown where she contracted it.

This is an elderly woman with chronic health problems and who was hospitalized for respiratory illness. He has not had contact with people known to be infected or has gone on a trip.

“This new case indicates that there is evidence of community transmission, but the extent of this is not clear,” Cody said.

The patient also has no known connection with the first case of this type that was released last Wednesday.

The country’s highest health authority, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), reported Wednesday night that A person in California was the first case of a coronavirus infection within the country.

This first case was recorded in Solano County, about 90 miles away from Santa Clara. There is no known information regarding an eventual connection between both patients.

The CDC explains that community propagation It means the spread of a disease whose source of infection is unknown. This is worrisome because it implies that the virus is dispersed at least among a segment of the population. However, as Dr. Cody has pointed out, the extent of contagion is still unknown.

Propagation of the coronavirus in the United States

These two new cases show how the virus is spreading in two separate communities within the country.

The number of people who have been infected within the country amounts to 15; that is, from infected people who were not evacuated from Wuhan, China, or from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Except for the two cases mentioned, of the 15 people who have been infected within the United States, the source came from trips to China or close contact with other infected people who traveled outside the country.

In total, in the United States there are already 62 cases of COVID-19 (official name of the virus), the majority of people who were repatriated from China and Japan.

The first case of coronavirus in the United States was recorded in late January near Seattle: a man in his 30s who had returned from visiting the Chinese region of Wuhan, where the outbreak was generated in December.

The stock market has its worst week since the financial crisis of 2008

The New York Stock Exchange closed on Friday with a further drop in the values ​​of its main indicators, which makes this week one of the worst for the US economy since October 2008.

The Dow Jones index fell 869 points, or 3.4%, while the S&P 500 fell 2.8%. Negative numbers were also repeated in China, where markets fell 3.7% and in Germany, with a negative record of 3.9%.

Many multinationals lowered their profit forecasts for 2020 due to the almost paralysis in their supply chains, production lines and cargo shipping.

Despite the indicators, the president of the Federal Reserve of St. Louis, James Bullard, said that the economy is currently in a “good position”, partly because the steps taken by the central bank have already cushioned the economy against Adverse impacts

The impact of the coronavirus on the world economy is already noted. Experts warn that only in the first three months of this year about 300,000 million dollars will be lost, mainly due to the decline in the production of Chinese products that are distributed and sold worldwide.

