Three charts about the economy – and one about fish – explain why inflation is rising in the United Kingdom.

Many factors have contributed to today’s cost-of-living increases, ranging from gasoline to processed foods.

Inflation has risen to 5.4%, the highest level in nearly thirty years, as measured by the Consumer Price Index.

When combined with average wage data, it shows that wages have been falling in real terms for the past few months, as they have failed to keep up with the rapid rise in the cost of living.

People’s purchasing power may continue to erode in the short term as wages continue to decline and inflation appears likely to rise.

The rising cost of energy bills contributes the most to the current high level of inflation.

Because of the global energy crisis, Ofgem has raised the energy price cap twice this year.

Overall, the ONS estimates that electricity prices have increased by 18.8% in the last year, while gas prices have increased by 28.1% since the price cap was last raised in October of last year.

Next April, Ofgem will have to decide whether to raise the price cap once more, potentially resulting in even higher prices for consumers.

The transportation sector has made the second-largest contribution to inflation, primarily due to rising fuel prices.

The average petrol price was 145.8 pence per litre in December of last year, up 31.7 pence from the previous year.

Another factor driving inflation is the rise in the cost of used cars, which has risen by 28% since January of last year.

Second-hand cars contributed the most to inflation in December since records began in January 2006.

Much of this is due to a global shortage of computer chips, which has slowed the development of new cars and pushed potential buyers to the used car market.

Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices increased significantly in comparison to last month, contributing the most to inflation since July 2008.

In eight of the nine food groups that the ONS tracks, prices have increased.

Despite the importance of the UK’s fisheries in the Brexit debate, fish prices increased.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

