Three children are saved from drowning in a frozen pond by a woman.

Three children are rescued from a frozen pond by a woman.

After rescuing three children who had fallen into an icy pond, a 23-year-old woman in Denver has been dubbed a hero.

Before the ice broke and three children fell in on Sunday afternoon, Dusti Talavera, a 23-year-old woman, saw a group of children playing on the frozen pond outside her apartment.

“I was out there on the middle of the pond, pulling two kids out before I even realized it,” she said in a press conference on Monday.

The ice beneath her broke while she was reaching for the third child.

She couldn’t get out because of the slick ice.

Rather, she struggled to stay afloat while attempting to keep the unconscious 6-year-old girl’s head above the icy water, according to The Washington Post.

The 6-year-old’s adolescent cousin discovered a rope and tossed it to Talavera.

The rope assisted her in pulling herself up and rescuing the child.

The little girl had no pulse and was not breathing.

At a press conference, Arapahoe County Deputy Justin Dillard explained the situation.

She started breathing on her own after an officer performed CPR and was taken to the hospital, where she is in critical but stable condition as of Monday afternoon.

According to The Washington Post, Deputy Blaine Moulton said, “The fact that we had her witness these kids fall in there and her quick reaction… in putting her life on the line for the kids so that they could make it another day is amazing.”

Corey Sutton, a firefighter with four sons, described her actions as “amazing.”

“We were back at the fire station talking about how brave she was… and, gosh, I hope somebody like her was nearby if this happened to one of [my boys].”

