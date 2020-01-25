Three children found dead in house in Co Dublin Ireland

Three young children were found dead in their family home in Dublin as a chilling note reading ‘call 999, don’t go upstairs’ was found taped to the window.

Police are investigating whether the two boys and one girl – understood to all be from the same family and aged four, eight and ten – could have suffocated at their home in Newcastle, South Dublin.

Officers were called to the house after a woman in her 40s was found ‘wandering the streets’ in a distressed state at around 7pm.

The woman, believed to be the children’s mother, intimated to local people that something ‘was wrong’ at her family home.

Gardaí found her on the street near her house it was only when they entered the home that they came upon the deeply disturbing scene and saw the bodies of the three small children.

Police were looking into whether the children were drugged or poisoned but are now investigating the possibility that they were suffocated, The Sun reports.

The mother-of-three was taken to Tallaght hospital for treatment.

There was no sign of a break-in at the house, sources said.

Security insiders stressed last night that the investigation into the tragic events was at a very ‘early stage’.

The estate where the young family lived, Parson’s Court, is made up of both houses and apartments.

Postmortem examinations will be carried out on the victims to find out exactly how they died.

The Garda Technical Bureau has also been alerted and a detailed forensic examination in the area was being carried out.

Gardaí from Clondalkin Garda Station have begun an investigation and are to carry out house-to-house inquiries in the area.

They appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

The Garda said in a statement: ‘Gardaí are currently attending the scene of an incident at a domestic house in Newcastle, Co. Dublin.

‘The bodies of three children, two boys and a girl, have been discovered. Gardaí are currently investigating the circumstances of their unexplained deaths,’ the statement read.

‘A female in her 40s has been taken to Tallaght Hospital. Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600 where an incident room has been established.’

Councillor for the area Emer Higgins described the events as an ‘unimaginable tragedy’.

‘My thoughts are with everybody impacted,’ said the Fine Gael representative.

‘This is a really tight-knit community, it’s a small area, it’s a quiet area, and it’s just unthinkable that something like this could be happening on our doorstep.

‘It’s so tragic. It’s unbelievable that three young people’s lives could be cut short like that, in what seems to be a particularly tragic case.’