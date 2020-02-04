Three children killed in Oatlands crash were regular volunteers at a homeless kitchen

The three siblings who were mowed down by an alleged drunk driver at Oatlands were dedicated volunteers at a homeless kitchen, it has been revealed.

Antony, 13, Angelina, 12, and nine-year-old Sienna Abdallah were active members of the Team Jesus Foundation in Blacktown, in Sydney’s western suburbs.

The two sisters and brother, who were tragically killed alongside their cousin on Saturday night, were known to spend their Friday evenings serving food to those in need.

The Christian charity, which hosts weekly homeless feeds in Blacktown, Parramatta and Woolloomooloo, has paid tribute to the ‘little angels’, remembering them as selfless volunteers who begged their parents to take them to the kitchen each week.

‘Anthony, Angelina and Sienna, and all Danny’s [Abdallah] family joined us regularly and they put themselves in the service of those who are in most need of our help,’ charity organisers David and Carolyn wrote.

‘They stood in line with the adult team members to serve food and to give a smile to those who needed it most.

‘In fact, these little angels used to encourage or rather insist on their parents to take them to Blacktown on Friday night so they could serve, not the other way round.

‘By this, they set an example to all other children to do the same and they made a huge impression on everyone who met them at this community service.’

In a poignant Facebook post, the charity shared photos of the three siblings – who stood out as the youngest volunteers – serving hot meals to the needy.

Team Jesus praised parents Danny and Leila Abdallah for being ‘model parents’ and raising ‘three little saints’.

‘All credit goes to Danny & Leila for their parental guidance, their wisdom and their perseverance in getting their children educated in the way of charity, giving and loving without expecting anything in return.

‘With sadness of heart, we farewell Anthony, Angelina & Sienna. We will miss you tremendously.’

The Abdallah family are believed to be members of the local Maronite Christian community where they are well known.

An emotional vigil led by a priest was held at the crash site on Monday, where hundreds of mourners gathered to recite the Lord’s Prayer and Christian hymns.

Anthony, Angelina and Sienna and cousin Veronique Sakr, 11, were killed on Bettington Road on Saturday after a car jumped the kerb and smashed into a group of seven children.

Samuel William Davidson, 29, has been charged with manslaughter and high-range drink driving, among other offences, in connection to the crash.

He has not entered a plea and will remain behind bars until his next court appearance in April.

The children’s mother Leila Abdallah issued a heartfelt statement on Monday publicly forgiving the man who allegedly struck them, saying she couldn’t find it in her heart to hold on to anger.

Supported by friends, she returned to the scene of the horror incident, where she prayed a rosary before reading the condolence letters on hundreds of bouquets of flowers left at the scene.

‘The guy (driver)… Right now I can’t hate him. I don’t want to see him, but I don’t hate him,’ she said.

‘I think in my heart to forgive him, but I want the court to be fair… I’m not going to hate him, because that’s not who we are.’

In the same spot where a day earlier her husband Danny told stories about his three children, who he said are now ‘in a better place’, Mrs Abdallah said she could feel them hugging her.

‘Danny and myself were blessed to have six kids. We loved our kids so much… I can feel them hugging me right now, ‘ she said.

‘We tried to teach them to pray the rosary, to read their Bible, to believe their faith, to be good people in life and to show God’s face through them.

‘I asked God to bring us all together as a community to pray together, but I didn’t ask him to take my kids.

‘To be honest with you, I am sad, I am heartbroken, but I am at peace because I know my kids are in a better place. My kids are angels and I know right now they are with us.

‘(But) I am still waiting for them to come home. My daughter was in surgery today and the first thing when I opened my eyes this morning I was waiting for Antony, Angelina and Sienna to run in and see her… it feels very unreal.’

The mother’s brave outing came as it was revealed the man accused of killing her children has been placed in isolation in jail so other prisoners cannot harm him.

Davidson is being kept in isolation in Silverwater Prison’s processing facility in western Sydney. When he is moved to a long-term jail before his next court appearance on April 2, he will be placed in protective custody.