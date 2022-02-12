Three children were killed by shelling in Marib, Yemen, according to a non-governmental organization.

Three children have been killed by shelling in Marib, Yemen, according to a non-governmental organization.

Since 2014, Yemen has been engulfed in violence and insecurity.

Yemeni capital SANAA

According to a local observatory, three Yemeni children were killed in an explosion caused by a projectile in the central province of Marib.

The three siblings were killed when a projectile exploded in the town of Harib in Marib on Friday, according to the Yemeni Landmine Monitor.

The group behind the attack was not identified, and Yemeni authorities did not respond.

Last month, landmine and bomb explosions killed 36 people across Yemen, according to the observatory.

According to previous statements by Yemeni officials, at least one million mines have been planted across the war-torn country.

For months, Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels have intensified their attacks to seize control of oil-rich Marib province, one of the legitimate government’s most important strongholds and home to Yemen’s Defense Ministry’s headquarters.

Since 2014, when Houthi rebels took control of much of the country, including Sanaa, Yemen has been engulfed in violence and instability.

According to UN estimates, a Saudi-led coalition aimed at restoring Yemen’s government has exacerbated the situation, resulting in one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% of the population, or about 30 million people, in need of humanitarian aid and protection, and more than 13 million in danger of starvation.

*Written in Ankara by Ibrahim Mukhtar.