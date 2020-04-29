Three conditions for successful deconfinement

“World” editorial. If, since the presidential speech of April 13, some still harbored the hope of a rapid return to normal life, Edouard Philippe undertook, Tuesday, April 28, to shower their expectations.

The deconfinement operation, of which the Prime Minister unveiled the broad outlines in the National Assembly, remains subject to a whole series of conditions which weigh on its initiation even a high uncertainty: in the event that the epidemic is not sufficiently circumscribed a few days earlier, the date of May 11 could be questioned. And, if it is respected, it will lead, at least until June 2, only to a very constrained regime, a period of “semi-freedom”, during which displacements beyond 100 km will remain subjected to authorization, and the resumption of activity will be subject to multiple validations, which vary from one department to another.

Like many other countries, France enters, with extreme caution, in the most delicate phase of the management of the Covid-19 crisis. This consists in ensuring the minimum conditions for a return to normalcy while avoiding a rebound in the epidemic which would lead to saturate the healthcare system and would require confinement again. The risk taking is real, but not to attempt it would condemn the country, because of the damage caused by too long confinement to its citizens and its general condition, to a social and economic drama which he would have the greatest difficulty in dealing with. raise. It is therefore necessary to succeed in the deconfinement operation. This implies three conditions.

Call to responsibility

The first one would be that the state is able to keep its promises, in other words that the masks, tests and teams responsible for controlling the spread of the virus are in sufficient number. The strategy adopted in fact aims to protect and massively test in order to be able to identify the patients and isolate them quickly, by going up the chain of contagion. It sticks as much as possible to the recommendations of the scientific council, but supposes, to succeed, that all the means are simultaneously mobilized. The challenge is real, since, since the start of the crisis, the shortage of masks has fueled mistrust which the executive has found it very difficult to get rid of. He cannot miss the May 11 meeting.

The deconfinement, however, obliges another essential actor: the local elected representative, and this is the second condition. Since 2017, the latter has often disagreed with the central government, but the heterogeneity of contagion has made him an essential co-decision maker, in particular to manage the very gradual resumption of school life – one of the most controversial elements of deconfinement. The opposition’s propensity to criticize or practice the art of discarding shows that the bet is not yet entirely won.

The third actor is the citizen himself, to whom the State has chosen to delegate part of the health responsibility, and this is an essential condition: it is up to the healthy to take all the precautions with regard to their own health, but also that of others; it is up to the patient, once tested, to choose his method of confinement and to stick to it. Again, this is a challenge because, if the great concern of the population should encourage them to be cautious, the call to responsibility is, in France, less natural than in countries with a Protestant tradition. For the whole country, the deconfinement operation also consists in not expecting everything from the State.

