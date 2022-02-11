THREE cops are being investigated for sending “inappropriate messages” during the investigation into Sarah Everard’s murder.

Sarah, 33, was abducted and strangled to death on March 3 of last year by serving Met cop Wayne Couzens.

Two current and one former Met officers are expected to be questioned about messages exchanged during her case, as well as messages exchanged in 2019 before her murder.

The IOPC has requested that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) consider the possibility of charges.

“Our investigation into officers sending and sharing inappropriate messages on WhatsApp has been completed,” a spokesman said.

“In December, we submitted a file of evidence to the CPS for consideration of potential offenses against three individuals… We are awaiting their decision.”

In the aftermath of Ms Everard’s death, the government has begun an investigation into the culture and standards of the London police force.

After cold-blooded Couzens kidnapped, raped, and murdered Sarah on her watch, ex-Met Police chief Cressida Dick was slammed.

And tonight, after a barrage of criticism for her handling of a series of scandals, she resigned in a spectacular fashion.

The actions of vile officers who took photos of murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman are among them, as are Sarah’s case, horrific WhatsApp messages sent by officers in her force, and the actions of vile officers who took photos of murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman.

According to a report released last week by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), officers in a now-disbanded team based in Westminster, primarily at Charing Cross police station, used highly offensive language.

In sick WhatsApp chats, police in London joked about raping women, according to a shocking report.

The messages included references to sexual violence, such as “I would happily rape you,” and one officer was dubbed “mcrapey raperson.”

In another disturbing exchange, a cop boasts about domestic violence, saying, “knock a bird around and she’ll love you,” and adding that they are “biologically programmed to like that s***.”

Other officers were unable to raise concerns because the language was largely dismissed as “banter” to conceal the bullying and harassment.

As a result of the vile WhatsApp messages, 14 officers were investigated, with two of them being found to be guilty of gross misconduct.

One was fired, and another resigned before being fired.

Nine of the officers are still on the job, while another is employed as a contractor in a staff position.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Service has been contacted for comment.