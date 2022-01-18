Three cops have been charged in the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl outside a Philadelphia football game.

Three officers have been charged in the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl outside a football game in Philadelphia.

The Associated Press’ CLAUDIA LAUER

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three police officers have been charged with manslaughter and reckless endangerment after shooting at a crowd of people leaving a high school football game outside of Philadelphia, killing an 8-year-old girl and injuring three others.

In the August 27 shooting that killed Fanta Bility, a grand jury recommended charges against three Sharon Hill Police officers: Devon Smith, Sean Dolan, and Brian Devaney.

According to a news release from the Delaware County District Attorney’s office, murder charges against two Black teenagers who fired the gunshots that prompted the officers to shoot were also dropped Tuesday.

According to the charging documents, each officer was charged with 10 counts of reckless endangerment, one count of manslaughter, and one count of involuntary manslaughter.

According to court records, all three men were arraigned and released on unsecured (dollar)500,000 bail on Tuesday morning.

The law firm McMonagle, Perri, McHugh, Mischak andamp; Davis, which is representing all three men, did not respond to a message left with them on Tuesday.

Angelo “AJ” Ford, 16, and Hasein Strand, 19, allegedly got into an argument and exchanged gunfire outside of the Aug.

Sharon Hill, a small borough just north of Philadelphia International Airport, hosted a football game on September 27.

According to authorities, two of the shots were fired in the direction of the three officers who were watching the crowd as it exited the game.

The officers retaliated by firing their weapons at a car they suspected of being involved in the initial gunfire, striking both the car and members of the crowd leaving the game.

Investigators later discovered that the women in the car were not the ones who fired the first shots.

Bility and three of the four others who were shot by police, according to Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, had a high probability of being hit by cops.

Investigators are now certain they were hit by police gunfire, he said Tuesday.

Stollsteimer’s office also announced on Tuesday that the two Black teens would no longer face murder charges in connection with Bility’s death.

“While I believe these defendants should be held responsible for the series’ inception…

Latest News from Infosurhoy