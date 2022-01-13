Three days after he first felt it wriggling, a New Zealand man had a cockroach pulled from his ear.

A cockroach was removed from a New Zealand man’s ear three days after he first felt it wriggling.

A doctor in New Zealand gave a man the scare of his life when he pulled a wriggling insect out of his ear.

A cockroach was extracted from a New Zealand man’s ear three days after he noticed something wriggling inside it.

Zane Wedding, an Auckland resident, said he went to the doctor on Saturday after going swimming and waking up from a nap on the couch with a blocked ear.

He was given antibiotics and told to blowdry the side of his head, but when he felt movement inside, he went to a different doctor.

Mr Wedding wrote on Facebook, “The doctor said he couldn’t see anything and it would go away on its own.”

“Today I had a cockroach removed from my ear after getting a second opinion from a different doctor.

He wrote, “3 days with a roach in my ear, perhaps avoid The Doctors Onehunga,” a suburb of Auckland.

A second specialist’s visit quickly revealed the issue: an inside cockroach wriggling around.

“She literally said, ‘Oh my god… I think you have an insect in your ear,'” he told The Guardian, “literally the second she looked.”

He was given the insect as a souvenir to take home.

New Zealand man has cockroach pulled from ear three days after he first felt it wriggling