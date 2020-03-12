Three ex-college track athletes sue former coach for sexual abuse

Three former student-athletes who say they were sexually abused by a track coach have sued the NCAA, its board of governors and the coach, alleging the governing body doesn’t do enough to protect NCAA athletes.

Erin Aldrich, Londa Bevins and Jessica Johnson are seeking class action status for the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in San Jose, California. The women say they were molested by high jump specialist John Rembao while he coached at the University of Texas and the University of Arizona.

They aim to include in the suit any NCAA student-athlete at any school since 1992 who they say were also put at risk by the inaction of the governing body.

The 59-year-old Rembao is denying the charges.

‘This is ridiculous,’ he told USA Today in a brief phone interview. ‘It never happened. This is completely false. This is just making me angry because this is all crap.’

Rembao led the Longhorns’ cross country program and was an assistant for their track team from 1997 to 2001. He was an assistant coach for the Wildcats’ track program from 1993 to 1997.

The lawsuit filed by law firms Fegan Scott and Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein says the NCAA failed to stop sexual abuse and harassment of student-athletes by coaches at all member schools.

Rembao has coached four Olympians and 93 All-Americans, according to USA Today.

Most recently he coached at Los Gatos High School in California, but told USA Today that he left in November or December for ‘personal reasons.’

In December, the U.S. Center for SafeSport suspended Rembao over allegations of misconduct, but the specific allegations were never revealed, but he claimed the suspension had nothing to do with his decision to leave Los Gatos High.

The Associated Press left messages seeking comment from the NCAA and Rembao, but did not get a response.

As Aldrich, 42, Johnson, 39, and Bevins, 38, told USA Today, they decided to come forward after learning that Rembao was coaching at the high school level.

‘I stayed silent for over 20 years because the thought of coming forward was horrifying to me,’ Aldrich said. ‘But I decided that I couldn’t stay silent any longer. If I did, so many more girls would continue to be abused. Every person I shared my story with, I became more and more liberated. I finally felt that I can make a difference.’

All three women were recruited in high school by Rembao, who would frequently pay them attentive phone calls, according to the complaint. Later, when he coached them at the college level, he allegedly began abusing them.

Aldrich described Rembao’s frequent phone calls in her testimony.

‘I was 17 years old but had the maturity level of a 13-year-old when it came to dating,’ Aldrich said. ‘That’s how he preyed on me. He was grooming me by calling me beautiful and sexy. He had me in love with him even before he touched me.’

Aldrich also described being abused by Rembao on a flight to Sydney, Australia, where the world junior championships were being held in August of 1996.

‘He told me that we were now members of the mile-high club,’ Aldrich said. ‘He said he was going to leave his wife for me. He had me convinced that I could never be an Olympic athlete without him being my coach.’

Aldrich followed Rembao from Arizona to Texas when he got a new job.

‘He moved onto someone else,’ Aldrich said. ‘He moved onto Jessica.’

According to Johnson, she was once abused by Rembao in her dorm room, but said she felt powerless to stop him because ‘he was in control of my scholarship.’

Johnson told USA Today that she became depressed and bulimic during this time, and her grades eventually suffered.

After telling her parents, she explained, Johnson filed a complaint against him, but while the school reportedly recommended some discipline, it was determined that he did not violate the UT sexual misconduct or harassment policies.

Bevins, who was also coached by Rembao at Texas, told a similar story to Johnson’s.

‘He would lock the door, pet my head, kiss my neck and threaten my scholarship,’ she said. ‘If he tells you to come to his office, you go. He’s in charge of your scholarship.’

She eventually decided to transfer, but due to NCAA rules regarding scholarship athletes, Bevins needed to formally request to be allowed to compete elsewhere.

‘I had to ask my abuser for permission so I could leave and go somewhere else,’ Bevins said.

The women’s lawsuit emphasizes other sports governing bodies’ decision to prohibit sexual relations between coaches and competitors while the NCAA has resisted such a change.

‘Despite the USOC’s recognition in 1992 that all sexual contact between coaches and athletes should be prohibited, the NCAA took no action for 20 years,’ read the lawsuit. ‘Without NCAA controls, coach John Rembao was permitted to move among schools without recrimination despite multiple schools’ knowledge of his sexual abuse of student-athletes, including plaintiffs.’

The lawsuit against Rembao could open the door for similar legal actions.

‘This could open the floodgates for broad reform, both in courts and legislatively,’ said Nancy Hogshead-Makar, Olympic gold medalist and CEO of the legal advocacy non-profit ChampionWomen. ‘The stars might be aligned right now in society. This class-action lawsuit combined with everything else that’s going on with the #MeToo movement and sexual assault could be a game-changer.’

The NCAA, which is headquartered in Indianapolis, is a member-led organization comprised of nearly 11,000 colleges and universities and nearly a half-million student-athletes competing in 24 sports.

The plaintiffs are asking for new policies to be adopted immediately regarding coach-student relationships and for compensation for those subjected to abuse because the NCAA did not implement best practices.

The filing comes in the wake of revelations at the University of Michigan along with allegations and investigations of sexual abuse made by patients of sports doctors at other universities, including Michigan State, Ohio State and Minnesota.