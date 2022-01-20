Three FETO terror suspects were apprehended in Turkiye as they attempted to flee to Greece.

According to Turkiye’s National Defense Ministry, suspects were apprehended in the province of Edirne in the northwestern part of the country.

The National Defense Ministry announced on Thursday that three suspected Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) members were apprehended in northwestern Turkiye as they attempted to flee to Greece.

The suspects were apprehended by border troops in Edirne province, according to the ministry’s Twitter account.

The failed coup of July 15, 2016, in Turkiye, was orchestrated by FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen, who killed 251 people and injured 2,734 others.

Ankara also accuses FETO of carrying out a long-running campaign of infiltration into Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary, in order to overthrow the government.