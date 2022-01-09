Three flights were diverted due to ‘IT issues’ in the air traffic control tower at Gatwick Airport, causing passengers an ordeal.

Passengers’ ordeal at Gatwick Airport, where three flights were diverted due to ‘IT issues’ in the air traffic control tower.

Flights from Tampa, Antigua, and Belfast are thought to have been affected, with passengers reporting arriving at Heathrow.

Because of “IT issues” in the air traffic control tower, three flights have been rerouted from Gatwick Airport.

The problems this morning are believed to have impacted flights from Tampa, Antigua, and Belfast.

Passengers confirmed their arrival at Heathrow via social media.

“I’ve just landed in Heathrow on British Airways, but my car is parked in Gatwick,” one traveller tweeted.

We are the parents of a small child.

“What exactly is going on? I’m completely baffled!”

Another expressed dissatisfaction with the way customers were informed about the problems and what was being done about them.

“You learn a lot about businesses when they deal with problems,” one person said. “The comms as we sit at Heathrow, having been diverted from Gatwick Airport by British Airways due to it being ‘closed,’ suggests we won’t learn anything positive about either company today.”

One woman said she was stuck on the tarmac at Heathrow for several hours before reaching her intended destination of Gatwick.

“Finally at Gatwick now, only over 3 hours late!” she tweeted.

She went on to say that a baggage belt at Gatwick airport appeared to have broken, adding to the delays.

The delays were caused by “IT issues in the air traffic control tower this morning,” according to a Gatwick Airport spokesperson.

“Earlier IT issues in the air traffic control tower this morning have been resolved, and flights are arriving and departing as scheduled,” they added later.

“However, some flights may still be delayed, and passengers should check their flight status with the airline.”

Two British Airways flights were said to have been diverted as a result of the incident.

Before the disruption, one of EasyJet’s flights was en route to Gatwick and was diverted to London Luton Airport before being rerouted to its original destination.

“While this is beyond our control, we apologize for the inconvenience caused by the diversion and delays and would like to thank passengers for their patience and cooperation,” an easyJet spokesperson said.

“Our highest priority is to ensure the safety and security of its passengers and crew.”

PA News Agency contributed to this report.

