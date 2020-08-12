Three Gorges reservoir braces for new round of floods

WUHAN, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — The Three Gorges reservoir in central China’s Hubei Province is expected to see a new round of floods around Friday.

According to a preliminary forecast by the Changjiang Water Resources Commission of the Ministry of Water Resources, the inbound flow of water is to reach more than 50,000 cubic meters per second after continuous heavy rain battered the upper reaches of the Yangtze River.

The reservoir discharged water twice on Tuesday and Wednesday to prepare for the inflow.

The commission asked the water resources departments of provinces and cities along the Yangtze River, including Sichuan, Chongqing, Hubei, and Shaanxi, to further strengthen flood forecasting and early warnings, and focus on flood control of small and medium-sized rivers. Enditem