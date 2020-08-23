Three Gorges Reservoir undergoes test of record high inbound water flow

Photo taken on Aug. 20, 2020 shows floodwater gushing out from the Three Gorges Dam in central China’s Hubei Province. The Three Gorges Reservoir is undergoing the test of a record high inbound water flow on Wednesday since the reservoir was constructed in 2003. The inbound flow reached 75,000 cubic meters per second around 8 a.m. as the peak floodwater of Yangtze River’s fifth flood of the year arrived at the dam. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)