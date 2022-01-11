Three Houthi drones are intercepted by Saudi air defense.

According to the Saudi-led coalition, drones were launched from Sanaa Airport in Yemen.

Yemen’s capital, ADEN

Three drones launched by Houthi rebels towards Saudi territory were destroyed by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen on Sunday.

Saudi air defenses intercepted drones targeting the southern Najran region, according to a coalition statement cited by Saudi Arabia’s state news agency, SPA.

According to the statement, the drones took off from Sanaa Airport.

The Houthi rebel group, which is backed by Iran, announces rocket and drone attacks on Saudi territory on a regular basis, claiming they are in response to the Saudi-led coalition’s assault on Yemen.

Since 2014, when Houthi rebels took control of much of the country, including Sanaa, Yemen has been engulfed in violence and instability.

According to UN estimates, a Saudi-led coalition aimed at restoring Yemen’s government has exacerbated the situation, resulting in one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% of the population, or about 30 million people, in need of humanitarian assistance and protection, and more than 13 million in danger of starvation.

*Ahmet Gencturk is the author of this piece.