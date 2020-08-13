Three killed, four rescued after boat capsizes in western Uganda

KAMPALA, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — At least three people were killed and four others rescued after a boat capsized in the western Ugandan district of Kabale on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Elly Maate, Kigezi regional police spokesperson, said in a statement that seven residents of Katete Nkora were travelling along Hakyabatunga stretch when their canoe capsized on Lake Bunyonyi at around 6:40 p.m.

“The seven people, while traveling on a canoe, were hit by a strong wave that forced it to overturn,” said Maate.

“All the said occupants on board fell into water but four of them were rescued by residents who were traveling on the same lake. The remaining three drowned and their bodies are yet to be recovered,” he said.

The group was returning home from Kyevu, Nyamiryango parish in Butanda sub-county after a youth elections interaction.

The police spokesperson said search efforts are underway to recover the bodies of the deceased.

“Efforts are underway by the police and local divers from the community to trace and recover the bodies of the three persons,” said Maate.

It is believed that the deceased were not wearing life jackets when travelling on water. Enditem