Three men are accused of kidnapping a teenager over an unpaid debt in Inglewood Perth

Three men have been charged with kidnapping after a violent attack on a 19-year-old in Perth who was choked and bound over an unpaid debt.

Police allege the trio confronted the man at a property at Inglewood last month, and when they found out he couldn’t pay his debt chocked him until he was unconscious and bound him with cable ties.

It is also alleged that one or more of the offenders used the victim’s mobile phone to contact his family and demand tens of thousands of dollars more than the original debt, threatening to harm the man if they didn’t comply.

The victim’s family were also sent a video of the victim bound on the floor, police said in a statement on Thursday.

During the incident, the victim received cut wounds to two of his toes.

He was left on the floor of the property overnight before being driven to another location the next day and released.

Two days later police arrested the three men, one aged 23 and two aged 26.

They have all been charged with kidnapping, extortion and unlawful wounding offences, and refused bail to appear in Perth Magistrates Court on February 28.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ken Foster said the situation would have been terrifying for the victim.

‘The alleged offences should shock and horrify every member of the community,’ he said.

‘It would be any parent’s worst nightmare to receive such vision of their child, and to be subjected to such threats.’