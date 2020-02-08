Three men hurt in spate of Vic shootings

A man has been shot in the shoulder after driving at officers and ramming two police cars in a Melbourne car park, with the hunt on to also find a white BMW with false plates.

Police saw a man and woman acting suspiciously in a Tullamarine car park, between a McDonald’s and airfreight centre, just after midnight on Friday.

Officers positioned the unmarked police car in front of the duo, aged in their 30s, got out and identified themselves, Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius said on Friday.

The man drove the Toyota Corolla at two officers and two police cars before the member fired his gun, Mr Cornelius said.

“Having seen the body-worn camera footage, I can understand why the members took the action that they took,” he said.

The 36-year-old driver from Ararat suffered a non-life threatening injury and is under police guard in hospital, while a 36-year-old woman from Stawell who was his passenger is being quizzed by police.

One of the pair is known to police.

A white BMW, with registration plates AEA 525, was next to the Corolla before it drove off at high-speed. Both cars are believed to have had stolen plates.

It comes after another two men were shot in separate attacks just hours later, which Mr Cornelius says shows an increasing desire of crooks to use guns in northwest Melbourne.

“It is very concerning that we are seeing an increased propensity around the use of firearms to facilitate the commission of criminal offences,” he said.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the back before he went to a relative’s house in Melton and emergency services were called about 2.30am.

He’s refused to tell police the details of the shooting despite being injured.

Another man, 35, was shot in the lower leg at Epping during an altercation in a car park on High Street near Rufus Street.

The thugs fled the scene and he was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.