Three men will be jailed after accused drug dealer dies during interrogation in Brisbane

Three men who left a drug dealer in an esky, chopped off his finger and put honey on his genitals for ants to eat will still be jailed for manslaughter after having their murder convictions quashed.

Stephen John Armitage, 50, his son Matthew Leslie Armitage, 27, and William Francis Dean, 43, will each be sentenced for manslaughter in the Brisbane Supreme Court after the were acquitted of murder last year.

The crown wants them jailed for more than 10 years.

They deprived Shaun Barker of food in the days leading up to his death and forced him to suffer physically and mentally after growing suspicious that he had stolen $80,000 worth of the drug ice.

His remains were found charred and scattered in a remote forest near Gympie, north of Brisbane, in April 2014, three months after he was reported missing.

Mr Barker was captured on CCTV being led into a car by two men at a Gold Coast service station on December 9, 2013.

Days later, witnesses claim they saw Mr Barker being kept in a commercial fishing esky near Tin Can Bay, north of Brisbane.

It was there that he was assaulted, deprived of food and given drug-laced water to scare him into giving the trio information about stolen narcotics.

Witnesses testified during a trial that Mr Barker’s kneecaps and bones in his hands were smashed, a finger cut off and honey put on his testicles for ants to eat while he was being held.

The assaults and mistreatment culminated in Mr Barker’s death, prosecutor Danny Boyle claimed.

He said the trio displayed a ‘complete absence of remorse’ and there had been no co-operation with police.

Dean pleaded guilty in 2016 to extortion, assault and deprivation of liberty for his role in collecting a $2,000 debt in an unrelated case in March 2014.

Mr Barker had been reported missing two months earlier, but his body had not been found.

It was only in April 2014 that part of Mr Barker’s skull and jawbone were discovered, followed by bone fragments and eventually more substantial parts of his skeleton.

Some burnt bones were found in a fire pit.

His cause of death could not be determined.

Last year, the appeal court found that none of the three men meant for Mr Barker to die.

‘The evidence supported a finding that Barker was being held for the purpose of discovering where missing drugs or money were kept, the inference being that it was in the interests of all of the others to keep him alive,’ Justice Philip Morrison said in his appeal findings.

The men’s appeal against a conviction for interfering with Mr Barker’s corpse was dismissed.

The appeal court ordered a retrial on a torture charge but the prosecution has dropped the charge.

The men are expected to be sentenced on Wednesday.