Three minors stab an English tourist in Alicante to rob him while they recorded the aggression

The National Police has detained in the town of Sant Vicent de Raspeig (Alicante) three minors accused of an alleged robbery with violence to steal a wallet and mobile phone from a tourist, for which they struggled with him and stabbed him on the back with a razor. The young people recorded the moments after the aggression, so they are accused of a crime against moral integrity.

As the Headquarters indicated in a statement, the investigation was carried out by the Research Group of the Central District Commissioner of Alicante in collaboration with the Group II of the UFAM of the BPPJ, after the initial complaint of the victim, an English tourist He was spending a few days in Alicante on vacation.

The victim reported in his complaint that he returned home at dawn when he noticed how someone was following him. Subsequently, three men approached him with the intention of subtracting his wallet, and there was a struggle. One of the assailants stabbed him in the back to steal it, in addition to removing the mobile phone.

A person who passed through the place helped the victim and called an ambulance, who transferred him to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries. He suffered a pneumothorax and several stitches were necessary.

The agents in charge moved to the scene where they collected as much information as possible, located potential witnesses and collected the images of the security cameras in the area. With a thorough study of the security cameras, the agents managed to focus the search on three young people, just as they managed to find out that two of those young people that same night had been identified in a routine check by a National Police patrol.

After various investigations and discrete surveillance, the police officers managed to identify the three perpetrators of the robbery with violence and injuries. Once identified, a special police device was developed in which the three alleged perpetrators were arrested and two house searches were made, in which the agents located the clothing used in the assault and registered in the security cameras, as well as the butterfly knife that was used to stab the stab.

The 16 and 17-year-old arrested were charged with the crimes of robbery with violence, injuries and crime against moral integrity and were made available to the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office of Alicante, which requested the Juvenile Court to adopt the precautionary measure of internment in a closed center and that was finally agreed upon. .