Three months after rocks were dislodged, a popular entrance to Linn Park will remain closed.

After large boulders and rocks were dislodged and dropped onto the pathway last October, locals warned their neighbors on the Cathcart community page on Facebook to avoid the route.

Because public safety is still at risk, Glasgow City Council has confirmed that disruptions to a busy path in Glasgow’s south side will continue.

In October, the council closed the narrow pathway at Linn Park to conduct a risk assessment near Snuff Mill Bridge.

The entranceway was closed as an emergency measure after tons of rocks fell onto the popular route, as we previously reported.

The large rocks had been dislodged by heavy rain, but the entrance is still closed to the public three months later.

Dog walkers and families frequent the path, which runs from Snuff Mill Bridge to the River Cart and serves as the park’s main entrance.

Sign up for Glasgow Live’s newsletters to get more breaking news delivered to your inbox.

Locals must detour via Simsmill to enter the park until the rock face is stabilized, which adds just under two miles to their journey.

Avril Robertson, a resident of Glasgow’s south side, told Glasgow Live that the site is still “far too dangerous,” and that the closure is affecting the most vulnerable Glaswegians.

“The park is not accessible to the most vulnerable members of society, the disabled,” she said.

It means that a wheelchair user who is unable to drive is unable to use the park.

The next closest entrance is a little more than two miles away.

“A road leads to the Simsmill entrance, but it requires crossing a busy road and ascending eight small steps onto a path that is higher than the road.”

This would make it impossible for a wheelchair user to use the facility.”

“It also prevents a mother with a child in a buggy, a toddler walking alongside her on a bike, and a dog,” she added.

It’s far too risky.”

On Monday, Glasgow City Council provided an update, stating that a risk assessment had been completed but that they could not provide a timeline for the entry’s reopening.

“The park entrance is still closed for safety reasons,” a council spokeswoman said.

“We conducted a risk assessment and are now weighing our options.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy