Three more countries added to UK travel “red list” amid coronavirus variant concerns

LONDON, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — The British government on Thursday announced its decision to ban travel from the United Arab Emirates, Burundi and Rwanda as it takes further action to prevent the spread of the COVID variant.

From 1300 GMT on Friday, non-British or Irish passengers who have been in or transited through those countries in the last 10 days will no longer be granted access to Britain.

England is currently under the third national lockdown since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. Similar restriction measures are also in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines. Enditem