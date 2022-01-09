Travel restrictions for UK visitors have been lifted or eased in three new destinations.

Three new destinations are lifting or easing their travel restrictions for UK visitors.

With the travel industry and various governments easing restrictions and removing bans, many people have begun to plan their vacations – but which destinations are now open to UK visitors?

Many changes to covid travel rules have been made in recent days all over the world.

The Scottish Government recently announced that all pre-departure testing will be phased out.

People who are fully vaccinated – or under the age of 18 – will no longer need to take the test before arriving in Scotland from an overseas destination, according to a statement released by the Scottish Government today (January 7).

Despite the elimination of pre-departure tests, anyone entering the country must take a test on or before the second day after returning home.

Instead of a PCR test, this can be a lateral flow device, and the latter rule takes effect on Sunday (January 9).

In addition, anyone who receives a positive lateral flow test must isolate the bacteria and perform a confirmatory PCR test.

What destinations are reopening and relaxing their rules now that the travel industry is easing up?

After its restrictions were eased, anyone who wanted to visit Israel can now do so.

Visitors will be allowed to enter Israel only if they can show a negative PCR test starting Sunday (January 9).

They must also self-isolate until they receive their PCR results, which must have been obtained at the expense of the individual in Israel.

If the test is positive, the person must spend at least 14 days in isolation.

Visit the Gov.uk website to learn more about Israel’s travel restrictions.

In the coming days, France is said to be loosening its strict rules for UK arrivals, with some French newspapers reporting that another announcement will be made next week, with holidaymakers being added to the list of reasons to travel.

“All those wishing to travel from the United Kingdom to France, regardless of vaccination status, can only do so for essential reasons, as defined by the French authorities,” according to the Gov.uk website.

“French nationals and residents in France are regarded as having an essential.

