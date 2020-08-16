Three of 10 unemployed Americans have “very difficult time meeting basic needs” — poll

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — Three out of 10 Americans who lost their jobs amid COVID-19 said that they would have “a very difficult time meeting basic needs” after the relief program for unemployment expired on July 31, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The basic needs include paying for rent or buying groceries. Half of the surveyed said they will be able to meet their basic needs despite some pressure, the poll showed.

The poll was conducted online among 1,215 participants across the United States on Aug. 10-11 amid spiking COVID-19 cases in multiple U.S. states.

The relief program supporting the unemployed weekly with 600 U.S. dollars was part of a coronavirus package of 3 trillion dollars approved by the U.S. Congress, which has helped tens of millions of unemployed Americans.

However, the Republicans and the Democrats in Congress have been stuck in a stalemate over how to replace the weekly program after its expiration.

The poll also found that the respondents criticized both parties over the program, with 32 percent saying all officials “share the blame equally.” Another 28 percent of Americans blamed congressional Democrats, while 15 percent chided congressional Republicans.

Similarly, 14 percent took a swipe at U.S. President Donald Trump, saying he was “most at fault.” Enditem