Three of the eleven fraud charges against Elizabeth Holmes were found to be unconstitutional by the jury.

AP Technology Writer MICHAEL LIEDTKE

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) —

(AP) — The jury deliberating fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes said on Monday that three of the 11 felony counts against her are deadlocked.

Holmes is accused of defrauding investors and patients by claiming that a blood-testing technology was a medical breakthrough.

US District Judge Edward Davila summoned the eight men and four women back to the courtroom where Holmes’ trial took place after receiving a note from the jury.

He urged them to reconsider their positions while following their orders to return a guilty verdict only if they were convinced beyond a reasonable doubt.

“Take as much time as you need.

“There’s no need to rush,” Davila stated emphatically.

The jury then resumed its deliberations, which had already lasted more than 40 hours.

They’ve sent three notes to the judge so far, but Monday’s was the first one that addressed potential verdicts directly.

The jurors have also agreed on verdicts on eight of the charges against Holmes, according to the note.

Nine of the 11 counts are fraud charges, and two of them relate to a fraud conspiracy that occurred between 2010 and 2015.

During that time, Holmes rose to prominence in Silicon Valley, amassing a (dollar)4.5 billion fortune based on her promise that Theranos’ technology would revolutionize health care.

Holmes, 37, could face up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted of any of the charges.

At Monday’s hearing, Holmes was present to review the jury’s notes.

She cast a glance across the courtroom at the jurors as they entered and exited, but none seemed to return her gaze.

Holmes turned around and hugged her mother, who was seated behind her, after the jurors had left.

Her father then kissed her on the forehead through his mask, as required by court rules.

After founding Theranos as a 19-year-old college dropout in 2003, Holmes began working on a technology that she promised would be able to scan for hundreds of health issues with just a few drops of blood taken with a finger prick instead of the traditional method, which required a needle to be stuck in people’s arms before samples were sent to labs.

Sherlock Holmes

Latest News from Infosurhoy.