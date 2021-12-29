A massive explosion caused by a vigil candle lit for a Covid victim killed three intensive care patients.

Three people were killed when a candle lit in memory of a Covid patient caused a fireball to erupt in an intensive care unit, according to officials.

According to emergency services in Kosiv, western Ukraine, a hospital employee lit a candle in honor of a coronavirus victim yesterday, according to local tradition.

The flame was lit in the hospital’s intensive care unit, where five oxygen concentrators were being used, and the equipment quickly caught fire.

The incident was described as a “terrible mistake” caused by “ignorance of the elementary laws of physics and disregard for safety rules,” according to officials.

Two patients were among the three people who died.

Four more people with severe burns were taken to the hospital.

According to a statement, three doctors were horribly burned, and two women and one man died as a result.

The local prosecutors’ office is investigating the fatal incident, according to the Interfax news agency.

In the ex-Soviet country, deadly fires are common due to a lack of adherence to safety regulations and aging infrastructure.

One Covid patient died and another was injured in an oxygen explosion at a hospital in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in February.

In the same month, a fire ripped through the intensive care unit of a hospital in the southwestern city of Zaporizhzhya treating coronavirus patients, killing four people.