Three people are arrested after raids in Glasgow uncover £120,000 in drugs and cash.

During raids in and around Tradeston, three men were arrested after £120,000 worth of drugs and cash was discovered.

The raids were carried out by officers from Greater Glasgow’s Serious and Organised Crime Disruption Unit on cars and properties in Glasgow city centre and Wishaw.

They discovered a wide range of drugs, including heroin and MDMA, as well as mixing agents and cash.

The first recovery occurred at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 4th, when officers from stopped a Volkswagen Scirocco vehicle on Wallace Street in Glasgow’s Tradeston neighborhood.

A four-figure sum of money, a quantity of cocaine, and suspected MDMA were discovered after a thorough search.

Officers then searched a home on Wallace Street, where they discovered cocaine, MDMA, heroin, and a mixing agent.

The street value of the drugs recovered from the vehicle and property is estimated to be around £83,350.

Two 18-year-old and 25-year-old men were arrested and charged.

They were released on the condition that they return to Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date.

Officers then stopped a Volkswagen Golf vehicle on Wallace Street at around 6.35 p.m. on Friday, February 4th, based on intelligence.

Police searched homes in Glasgow’s North Dryburgh Road, Wishaw, Strathclyde Street, Dalmarnock, and Kilbirnie Street as a result.

A quantity of heroin, cocaine, and herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of £37,000 was discovered after the vehicle and property searches.

In addition, a four-figure sum of money was found.

A 37-year-old man has been detained and will appear in Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday, February 7th.

Officers are still investigating whether the two incidents are connected.

“This was a significant recovery,” Detective Inspector Craig McPhail said, “and as a result of both searches, we have taken an estimated £120,000 worth of drugs off the streets.”

Our local communities are wracked by serious organized crime and drug abuse.

“I want to reassure the public that Police Scotland will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to disrupt those involved in serious organized crime.”

