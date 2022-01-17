Three people are killed when a car crashes off an elevated highway in California.
PASADENA (California) –
Authorities say three people died after their car plunged off an elevated section of a highway near Los Angeles and landed on the street below.
At around 8:30 p.m., a single vehicle crashed on Interstate 210.
According to the California Highway Patrol, a car accident occurred in Pasadena on Sunday.
According to KABC-TV, two people in the car died at the scene, while the third died later at a hospital.
The cause is being looked into.
Officers from the California Highway Patrol work at the scene of a fatal accident in Pasadena, Calif., after a vehicle plunged off an elevated section of Interstate 210.
(Photo courtesy of AP/James Carbone)
16th, 2022
