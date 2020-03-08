Three people are killed when a tree falls on to a road and crushes a car in Kallista, Melbourne

Three people have been killed after a tree fell and crushed a car in Melbourne.

The sedan was travelling along Sherbrooke Road in Kallista, in Melbourne’s outer south-east, on Sunday at 2.30pm when tragedy struck.

The car slid down an embankment when the tree slammed into it, killing two men and one woman on impact.

A baby, believed to be around 12 months old, was airlifted to the Royal Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Another woman, believed to be in her 30s, was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital by road in a stable condition.

They are reportedly from the same family.

Haunting photos show a baby car seat lying across the side of the road next to the crushed car.

Major collision investigators are at the scene to determine what led to the tragedy.

The coroner and an arborist are set to visit the wreckage.

Assistant Commissioner for road policing Libby Murphy said the incident was a ‘complete tragedy’.

‘Our reconstruction just confirmed that while that car was travelling up the hill, a tree has fallen on top of the car and that has resulted in the car being pushed down an embankment and … in the death of three people in that vehicle,’ she said.

‘This is one of those incidents where people have been driving along and they actually haven’t done anything to cause the collision.

‘It’s sad, we go out and ask people to take care, we normally see speed or distraction.

‘On this occasion it’s one of those awful things that’s ended up in a complete tragedy.’

Police said Sherbrooke Road will be closed to traffic in both directions between Owen Street and Braeside Avenue for some time.

The tragedy follows a number of incidents where falling trees have killed motorists.

Last July, a father and his son were crushed by a large gum tree that fell on their car while heading towards Sherbrooke during strong wind gusts.

In December, Mary Ellen Molloy – a nurse from Ireland – died when a tree fell onto the Uber she was travelling in at Kings Way, South Melbourne.