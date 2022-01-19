Three people have been arrested in Bosnia for vandalizing a memorial to the victims of the Srebrenica genocide.

Three people have been arrested in Bosnia and Herzegovina for vandalizing a memorial to the victims of the Srebrenica genocide.

Authorities in Bosnia and Herzegovina announced on Wednesday that three people had been arrested for engaging in provocative behavior on the anniversary of the Republika Srpska, in defiance of a ruling by Bosnia’s top court.

The trio was arrested for vandalizing the monument’s memorial to the victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide, according to the Brcko Autonomous Region Police Department.

The country is currently embroiled in a political conflict between Bosniaks and Serbs who live there, with some Serb leaders advocating for independence.

The conflict erupted after Valentin Inzko, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s former high representative, amended the criminal code in July to prohibit the denial of genocide and the glorification of war criminals.

Bosnian Serb legislators have responded by threatening to boycott the country’s institutions.

Bosnian Serbs celebrated the anniversary of the founding of Republika Srpska on September 9, defying a ruling by Bosnia’s top court.

Provocative actions, including insults directed at Bosniak and non-Serb citizens, were seen in many cities throughout Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Sindikat, a local supporter group, blocked city streets with smoke torches and vandalized memorials to the victims of the Srebrenica genocide, which claimed nearly 8,400 lives.

In the city of Gacko, songs inciting ethnic hatred and intolerance, as well as insulting Muslims, were played over loudspeakers.

Serb troops led by Gen. Ratko Mladic besieged Srebrenica in July 1995.

Ratko Mladic was convicted of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide later.

Serb forces occupied the area on July 11 and killed 2,000 men and boys in a single day.

Around 15,000 Srebrenics fled to the surrounding mountains, but Serb forces tracked down and killed another 6,000.

Jan is regarded as a hero by many Bosnian Serbs.

They consider September 9th to be their most important holiday.

The Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina ruled in 2015 that commemorating Republika Srpska Statehood Day could be discriminatory to other ethnic groups in the country.

The Dayton Peace Agreement, which ended the Bosnian War in 1995, established the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Its decisions are legally binding and it is made up of two Bosniaks, two Serbs, two Croats, and three foreign judges.

Serbs, on the other hand, overwhelmingly won in Republika Srpska in 2016.

