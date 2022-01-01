Three people have been reported missing in Colorado wildfires, which have been extinguished by heavy snowfall.

THREE people are still missing following the Colorado wildfires, which were put out by heavy snowfall after the state’s most destructive blaze in history.

Nadine Turnbull, a 91-year-old grandmother, was among the missing.

The other two individuals’ identities have yet to be revealed.

Hutch Armstrong, Nadine’s grandson-in-law, told 9News that he and his family reported the 91-year-old woman missing after his wife’s cousin said she couldn’t get her out of their Old Town Superior home during the fire.

“They attempted to leave the house through the front door with a neighbor.

It was completely engulfed.

“When I checked the back door, it was completely engulfed,” Armstrong said.

According to Armstrong, the cousin made it out of the back door and attempted to return for Turnbull, but was burned on her arms and legs.

Armstrong, on the other hand, claimed that firefighters dragged her away.

“She says she was right behind me two times, right behind me,” Armstrong explained.

Armstrong said that the family had to flee the burning scene because they were afraid for their grandmother’s safety.

For the most recent news and updates, visit our Superior, Colorado fire blog…

“It’s difficult not knowing.”

He said, “I’d much rather know.”

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle’s stated in a press conference on Friday that no casualties or fatalities have been reported.

“The missing person we had last night has been found and is doing well,” Pelle said, leaving Armstrong and his family perplexed.

“You don’t hear any deaths.”

Her disappearance was reported by us.

That’s the only one they know about, according to one woman who went missing.

He stated, “It just doesn’t make sense.”

“I believe we have a legal right to know.”

If such a woman exists, she was reported missing and then found safe.

Is it her, or is it not?” “Why can’t I get the information? Is it her, or is it not?”

Pelle confirmed three people were missing and presumed dead during a briefing on Saturday.

He went on to say that 991 structures were destroyed and 127 others were damaged.

The cause of the fire that erupted on Thursday is still unknown to investigators.

Utility officials found no downed power lines near where the fire started, according to Pelle.

He said authorities were looking into a number of leads and had executed a search warrant at “one specific location,” but he didn’t elaborate.

The news came as hundreds of Colorado residents struggled to salvage what was left of their homes after an overnight snowfall and freezing temperatures on Saturday added to their misery.

In the midst of the still-smoldering remains of homes, 6 inches of snow and temperatures in the single digits created an eerie scene.

Regardless of the shocking…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.