Three people stabbed, police shoot knifeman in London ‘terrorist-related incident’

London police have shot a man dead in the city’s Streatham area in a “terrorist-related” incident. Three people have been stabbed, and video footage shared on social media shows armed police and ambulances on the street.

Armed police officers descended on the London suburb of Streatham on Sunday afternoon, and shot a knife-wielding criminal dead.

The Metropolitan Police said on Twitter that the perpetrator stabbed and injured three people, and that the incident has been declared “terrorist-related.”

One of the victims is in hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another was treated for minor injuries at the scene before being taken to hospital. A third was brought directly to hospital, but is not in life-threatening condition.

Video footage shared on social media shows a man lying on the ground outside a shuttered pharmacy, as armed police officers train their weapons on his unmoving body.

Unconfirmed reports on social media suggest that the man reportedly had some sort of object strapped to his chest.

Police have advised the public to avoid the scene of Sunday’s shooting while emergency services deal with the aftermath.

London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, thanked police for their swift response, and said“Terrorists seek to divide us and destroy our way of life – here in London we will never let them succeed.”

The incident comes two months after police in London shot a jihadist terrorist dead on London Bridge, after he stabbed two people to death. The murderer had a history of terror offenses and was described by a judge several years earlier as a “serious jihadi.” He was on parole at the time of his stabbing spree.

