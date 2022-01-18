Three people were injured in a massive New York City fire caused by a ‘gas explosion,’ according to shocking photos of a collapsed home.

A GAS explosion is said to have started a massive fire in the Bronx, just weeks after a separate fire killed 17 people.

The scene was captured on video, and it showed a collapsed building with at least two houses on either side.

According to Rafael Salamanca of the New York City Council, the “massive fire” was started “due to a gas explosion.”

“All emergency first responders are on the scene and fighting the fire right now,” he wrote.

Near Fox Street and Intervale Avenue in the Bronx, residents should expect traffic delays, road closures, and emergency personnel.

According to ABC7, at least three people were hurt, but their current conditions are unknown.

It comes just over a week after a fire in the Bronx claimed the lives of 17 people and injured dozens more.

According to the New York City Fire Department, 63 people were injured in the fire.

