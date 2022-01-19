A shooting at a mall in western Pennsylvania resulted in the injuries of three people.

When a gunman opened fire at a shopping mall in western Pennsylvania, three people were injured.

Jeff Himler of the Greensburg Tribune-Review contributed to this article.

(NPR)

According to state police, three people were injured in a shooting at Clearview Mall in Butler County on Tuesday evening.

Multiple shots were fired during an altercation in the parking lot of the Rural King store in Center Township, according to a state police report. First responders were dispatched to the mall just before 6:15 p.m.

One person was flown by medical helicopter from the scene outside the Rural King store in Center Township, according to a Butler County 911 supervisor. Another was taken by ambulance.

A third person was injured as a result of this incident.

All three people were minorly injured, according to state police.

State police have identified Carlos Gonzalez Carril, 24, of Butler, as a suspect.

The shooting is being investigated as a criminal attempt homicide, according to the police report.

More information was unavailable at the time of publication.

A man’minding his own business’ was killed in a surprise attack inside a Harrisburg bar.

Two Harrisburg officers fired rifles to end the standoff after a car crashed into a river.

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy