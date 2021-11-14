Three people were killed and hundreds were injured when’swarms of scorpions’ swept through the city.

Three people were killed and hundreds more were injured when’swarms of scorpions’ swept through the city.

Three people were killed and over 450 others were injured when a swarm of scorpions swept into Aswan, Egypt’s southernmost city.

Snakes and scorpions are frequently brought into the streets due to inclement weather, but the hail, thunder, dust storms, and snow seen on Friday were particularly severe.

According to a spokesperson for the health ministry who spoke to Al-Ahram news agency, the rain washed scorpions and snakes out of their hiding places, caused power outages, and knocked down lighting columns and trees.

Medical centers in villages near mountains and deserts have been given extra doses of anti-venom, while hospitals have been put on high alert.

Officials say some doctors have had to stop administering coronavirus vaccines to scorpion sting victims.

Ashraf Attia, the governor of Aswan, has urged residents to stay at home and stay away from tree-lined areas.

A weather advisory for the next 24 hours has been issued by the Egyptian Meteorological Authority.

The world’s deadliest scorpions, fat-tailed scorpions, live in Egypt.

The venom, which causes difficulty breathing, muscle twitching, and unusual head movements in humans, can kill them in less than an hour.

Anti-venom can be used as a preventative measure before symptoms appear, as well as after symptoms have worsened.

According to the Al Watаn newspаper, if stung, people should “tie а piece of cloth firmly neаr the bite to prevent the venom from reаching the heart.”

He went on to say that victims should seek medical help as soon as possible to receive anti-venom.