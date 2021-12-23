Three people were killed and others were injured in a crash in central Pennsylvania, according to the coroner’s office.

According to the coroner, three people were killed and others were injured in a crash in central Pennsylvania.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, three people died in a multi-vehicle crash in York Township on Wednesday.

Just after 3 p.m., PennDOT reported a three-vehicle crash near I-83 southbound Exit 16: Queen Street.

In the area, Route 74 and the exit were both closed.

The crash occurred at 2:44 p.m., according to the coroner’s office, and involved entrapment.

One person died at the scene, while others were treated at WellSpan York Hospital.

At the hospital, two more crash victims died.

Others were hurt in the accident, but the coroner’s office did not say how they were doing.

Once family notifications are complete, the coroner’s office will release the names of those who died.

In the coming days, more information is expected.

The crash is being investigated by York Area Regional Police, who were present until around 8 p.m.

