Three people were killed in a car accident on Christmas Eve in Pennsylvania, according to state police.

Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Carbon County on Friday night, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

According to state police from the Fern Ridge barracks, the accident occurred just before 7:30 p.m. at Route 903 and Rhododendron Road in Penn Forest Township.

A 30-year-old man was driving one of the vehicles, which had only one passenger, according to police.

According to police, the other vehicle was driven by a 17-year-old male.

The county coroner’s office will look into the deaths to see what caused them and how they happened.

The police investigation is still underway.

According to police, all three people were wearing seatbelts.

According to police, the speed limit on Route 903 is 55 mph, and the side road is 25 mph.

The roads were dry, and the vehicles collided at an angle, according to police.

Rhododendron has a stop sign.

