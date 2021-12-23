Three people were killed in a chain-reaction crash caused by a truck driver, according to police.

Police say a truck driver was to blame for a three-vehicle chain reaction crash.

According to York County police, a Dodge truck driver lost control on an Interstate 83 ramp Wednesday afternoon and flipped after colliding with two other cars, killing himself and two others.

According to the county coroner’s office and York Area Regional police, one person died at the scene of the Wednesday afternoon crash, while two others died at a local hospital.

The Dodge’s driver, a 48-year-old York Township man, took the exit ramp from I-83 south to the northbound side of South Queen Street shortly before 2:44 p.m., according to a news release issued by police on Thursday.

He lost control on the ramp, went onto the grassy shoulder, and slammed into a Dodge sedan driven by a 57-year-old York Township man on South Queen Street, according to police.

According to police, the Dodge sedan spun and came to a stop on South Queen Street’s southbound side.

According to police, after hitting the sedan, the Dodge truck collided with a Toyota sedan traveling south on South Queen Street.

According to police, the 46-year-old Toyota driver and a 69-year-old female passenger died as a result of their injuries.

A female passenger, 77 years old, was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

According to police, the Dodge truck driver died after his vehicle rolled and landed on its roof.

The names of those who died could not be revealed right away.

Once their next of kin has been notified of their deaths, the York County Coroner’s Office plans to release their names.

The crash is being investigated by York Area Regional police, who were on the scene until around 8 p.m.

