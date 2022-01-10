Three people were killed in a knife attack at a Walton apartment in Kentucky, including a child. Another person was injured.

After a knife attack at a Kentucky apartment, three people were killed, including a child, and another was injured.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday, police in Boone County responded to a stabbing at a home on Overland Ridge.

Officials from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office discovered two children and two adults inside who had “multiple stab wounds.”

