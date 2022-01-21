Three people were killed, including an anti-violence activist, according to Baltimore police.

Three people were fatally shot, including an anti-violence activist, according to Baltimore police.

According to police, officers responding to the scene in the East Baltimore neighborhood discovered four men with apparent gunshot wounds.

According to police, three people died and the fourth is expected to live.

According to the Living Classrooms Foundation, which operates two Safe Streets sites, one of those killed was DaShawn McGrier, a Safe Streets violence interrupter.

The organization’s outreach workers mediate conflicts in order to prevent violence and steer young people away from it.

McGrier, a hardworking, devoted father, was on his post in uniform when he was shot, according to Living Classrooms spokesperson Meg Ward.

He’d been with Safe Streets for over a month, she said, and had been attending welding classes during the day and the anti-violence program at night.

Ward explained, “He was passionate about reducing violence in the community and wanted to be a positive part of it.”

“He belonged to the neighborhood.”

He wished for nothing but the best for his neighborhood.”

The shooting, according to Mayor Brandon Scott, was “a horrific tragedy.”

“Day in and day out, our Safe Streets workers put their lives on the line because they believe in a better future for our city – a future that we all should believe in,” Scott said in a statement.

Kenyell Wilson, a Safe Streets employee, was killed in July.

Dante Barksdale, the leader of Safe Streets, was shot and killed in January.

He was the nephew of Nathan Barksdale, whose crimes and run-ins with the law inspired characters and plotlines in HBO’s “The Wire.”

McGrier was also assaulted by a city police officer in 2018, which was caught on camera.

Arthur Williams, a former police officer, was sentenced to nine months in prison after being convicted of second-degree assault and misconduct in office.

McGrier was compensated by the city with a (dollar)500,000 settlement.

Authorities have not revealed any information about a potential suspect or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

