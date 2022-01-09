Three PKKYPG terrorists are ‘neutralized’ by Turkish forces in Syria and Iraq.

In Syria and Iraq, Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ three PKKYPG terrorists.

Terrorists are being hunted down in the Operation Peace Spring and Operation Pence-Simsek zones, according to the National Defense Ministry.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

The Turkish National Defense Ministry announced on Sunday that Turkish security forces “neutralized” three YPGPKK terrorists in northern Syria and Iraq.

“Our fight against terrorism continues effectively and decisively!” the ministry said on Twitter, adding that two PKK terrorists were killed in northern Iraq’s Operation Pence-Simsek region and one PKKYPG terrorist was killed in the Operation Peace Spring region.

The term “neutralize” is used by Turkish authorities to indicate that the terrorists in question have surrendered, been killed, or have been apprehended.

The PKK terror group frequently hides and plots terror attacks in Turkiye from bases in northern Iraq, just across Turkiye’s southern border.

Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019) are three successful anti-terror operations launched by Ankara across its border in northern Syria since 2016 to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and allow residents to settle peacefully.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU, has killed over 40,000 people in its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is a Syrian offshoot of the PKK.